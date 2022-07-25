PM asks BJP states to boost business environment, push sports culture

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi on Sunday asked all BJP Chief Ministers to push sporting culture in their states, ensure 100% coverage of all central schemes and boost the business environment in the country even as he emphasised upon improving ease of doing business in their respective states.

The Prime Minister held a meeting with Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states at the party headquarters here to deliberate on the developmental work being done by them.

“Attended a meeting with @BJP4India Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers. This meeting gave us the opportunity to discuss best practices in the states, how to further strengthen the reach of Central schemes and more,” the Prime Minister tweeted after the meeting.

Also Read | Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: Littleness of Opposition makes the BJP look big

The meeting was attended by 12 Chief Ministers and eight Deputy Chief Ministers apart from BJP president J P Nadda, Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav and Vinay Sahsrabuddhe, who heads the party’s good governance cell.

“During the meeting, the Prime Minister emphasised better implementation of some of the key schemes and initiatives of the government viz. Gati Shakti, Har Ghar Jal, Svamitva, DBT implementation, Government eMarketplace, especially in the BJP-ruled states,” the BJP said in a statement.

According to the party, talking about rural areas, the Prime Minister spoke about the significance of Gobardhan scheme and the need to further popularise the initiative. He underlined the positive impact of nano fertilisers on crop productivity, and spoke about increasing its usage, the party said. He stressed on the need to ensure saturation-level coverage of all key schemes and said that BJP-ruled states should take a lead towards this, it added.

“The PM put significant emphasis on the need to ensure ease of doing business. He spoke about several initiatives taken by the government towards this. He encouraged states to take steps towards further boosting the business environment in the country,” the BJP statement said.

Also Read | Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP

In the backdrop of ongoing World Athletics Championship, the Prime Minister also asked the Chief Ministers to ensure that their states accord due importance to sports and ensure provision of best facilities for encouraging participation and engagement of youth in large numbers, BJP leaders said.

He emphasised that BJP-ruled states should aim to become known for their sporting culture. He also talked about the significance of all towns, villages and cities celebrating their foundation days.

“During the meeting, progress of various welfare schemes and development programmes of the central government in these states were reviewed. Strategies to ensure last-mile delivery of welfare schemes, usage of e-governance systems to ensure greater accountability with zero pilferage, prioritising outreach of schemes to remote areas and achieving 100% coverage of eligible beneficiaries were discussed. The progress of the Amrit Sarovar Mission and preparation for the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign were also reviewed. All CMs committed to strive to convert Azadi ka Amrit Kaal into an era of Antyodaya through Good Governance,” the BJP statement said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma were among those who attended the meeting.

Nagaland Chief Minister Nephio Rio, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, and Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha were also present.

Among the Deputy Chief Ministers, Maharashtra’s Devendra Fadnavis and Bihar’s Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi attended the meeting.