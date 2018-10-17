‘Plot to target Badal serious’ SAD-BJP delegation to Governor: Cong govt backing radicals

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and Punjab BJP president Shwait Malik among other leaders at Punjab Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh Tuesday. Kamleshwar Singh SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and Punjab BJP president Shwait Malik among other leaders at Punjab Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh Tuesday. Kamleshwar Singh

Referring to the alleged plot to target former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal as disclosed by Uttar Pradesh police after the interrogation of three persons arrested in UP on Monday, a delegation of SAD and BJP Tuesday submitted a memorandum to Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore alleging that the Congress government in Punjab of extending support to radical elements. The memorandum, which was submitted by the leadership of the two parties led by SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and Punjab BJP president Shwait Malik, noted that the UP Police’s disclosure about Khalistani supporters’ plot to attack Akali leadership and Akali rallies after snatching weapons from police was “very serious”.

“After this disclosure, it can be easily made out that Punjab is again heading towards grip of terrorism. The entire functioning of Punjab government so far and its alliance with hardline elements also gives clear indications of pushing State into dark phase,” read the memorandum seeking intervention of the Governor. It urged Governor to obtain information from “unbiased sources” about the “detereorating law and order situation” and act strictly as per Constitution and Law. The memorandum said Punjab was passing through “very sensitive era” and law and order situation in the state was getting “bad to worse” by the day.

The delegation also apprised the Governor of a “new and unwelcome trend started by the UT administration by changing the selection criteria for 418 posts of JBT teachers by removing Punjabi qualification as a condition”. Former education minister Daljit Singh Cheema said now as per new rules the candidates were required to have knowledge of English and Hindi only despite the fact that they had to teach Punjabi as part of their job profile. The delegation urged the Governor to intervene and ensure knowledge of Punjabi was included in the selection criteria. It also requested that all employees be recruited as per the 60:40 ratio between Punjab and Haryana as per the 1966 Reorganisation of Punjab Act.

The SAD-BJP delegation also briefed the Governor that “one lakh scheduled caste students had been denied admission in colleges due to the Congress government’s refusal to release Rs 327 crore received from the centre for distribution to SC students as part of the post matric scholarship scheme four months back”.

The delegation also apprised the Governor about “unjust policies of the Congress government, including its recent decision not to regularise the services of 8,886 teachers”.

