Plot to kill ex-CM Badal: NIA court convicts five pro-Khalistan operatives

The Lucknow NIA special court Wednesday convicted five ‘Babbar Khalsa 2020’ outfit operatives facing charges under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and also conspiring to assassinate former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal in 2018, apart from supporting the Khalistan movement. Four of them had also attacked and looted two service rifles from policemen in Shamli district last year to use the weapons in the attack on Badal.

While four of the accused were sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment, another was sentenced to five years. NIA had filed chargesheet against five accused, Gurjant Singh alias Jinta of Saharanpur, Amrit Singh of Haryana, Karam Singh, Karamveer Singh and Jarman Singh, who belong to Shamli, on April 11 this year. They were lodged in Lucknow district jail.

“Special Judge, Padmakar Mani Tripathi on Wednesday convicted and sentenced four persons to seven years’ imprisonment while Karam Singh has been sentenced to five years,” said Special Public Prosecutor (NIA), Kaushal Kishore Sharma.

Last year, four armed men had attacked home guard Sanjay Kumar Verma and constable Sansar Singh and had snatched a .303 bore and a Insas rifle from them in Jhijhana police station area of Shamli on September 2 last year. The assailants had shot at Sanjay Kumar, while Sansar Singh was hit with a pistol butt. Sanjay had suffered a bullet injury on his right shoulder. He was discharged after the treatment.

Following investigation, on October 15 last year, the Shamli police arrested Gurjant Singh, Karam Singh and Amrit Singh from Rangana area of Shamli district and recovered the two service rifles robbed from the two policemen. The police had said the accused had confessed that the weapons looted from the cops were meant to carry out an attack on former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal during a Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) rally in Patiala on October 7. Their plan was aborted as the rifles could not be taken to Punjab, police had then informed.

On October 18, a joint team of UP and Punjab police later arrested Karamveer Singh and Jarman Singh from Shamli.

The police investigation had found that Jarman was in regular touch with some persons in Punjab associated with the Khalistan movement.