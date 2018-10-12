‘Please forgive this mother’: Woman who used casteist slur on CM Pinarayi Vijayan apologises

In a video posted from a Facebook account on Friday, Maniyamma apologised for her remarks. (Source: iemalayalam) In a video posted from a Facebook account on Friday, Maniyamma apologised for her remarks. (Source: iemalayalam)

A woman who abused Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during her comments on the subject of women’s entry at Sabarimala temple has apologised through a video posted on Facebook.

The woman in question, Maniyamma, had used objectionable words targeting the chief minister’s Ezhava caste when a television reporter asked her for her perspective on the raging issue of Sabarimala. She was participating in a protest condemning women’s entry at the temple. Her remarks were roundly condemned by political leaders, with some of them pointing out that the street-protests in opposition to the Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala had an upper caste character.

Following the remarks, the Aranmula police registered a case against Maniyamma on the basis of a complaint filed by V Sunil Kumar, office-bearer of the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam, an outfit that champions the cause of the Ezhava community, classified under Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

In a video posted from a Facebook account on Friday, Maniyamma apologised for her remarks saying, “My children, I did not mean to say such things. A television reporter came to ask me about the Sabarimala issue. I did not say those things, keeping the Ezhava community in mind. I just happened to say it thinking of Ayyappan. To the Ezhava community, I say sorry. Please forgive this mother.”

