scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 14, 2022

Pleas challenging validity of Places of Worship Act: SC directs Centre to file affidavit by December 12

Subramanian Swamy, who has also filed a petition in the matter, informed the court that he was not seeking to set aside the Act.

The Supreme Court (File)

The Supreme Court Monday granted the Centre more time to file an affidavit in response to the petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Places of Worship Act, 1991.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud and Justice JB Pardiwala directed the Centre to file the affidavit on or before December 12 and said that the matter would be taken up in the first week of January 2023. The court also directed that the matter be posted before a three-judge bench, Bar and Bench reported.

Subramanian Swamy, who has also filed a petition in the matter, informed the court that he was not seeking to set aside the Act. “Two more temples have to be added and then the Act can stand,” he said.

According to Bar and Bench, the Centre was asked to file a reply to whether the Supreme Court constitution bench that heard the Ram Janmabhoomi case had already settled the question of the validity of the 1991 Act.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | What is Bidenomics and how it defied Trump and inflationPremium
ExplainSpeaking | What is Bidenomics and how it defied Trump and inflation
‘India a platform for new nuclear technologies… I see a very ...Premium
‘India a platform for new nuclear technologies… I see a very ...
From caste reservations to Kashmir, the many conflicts between Nehru and ...Premium
From caste reservations to Kashmir, the many conflicts between Nehru and ...
Broadcasters cite 5G interference as guard band gets narrowerPremium
Broadcasters cite 5G interference as guard band gets narrower

When the matter came up, Bar and Bench reported, Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta told the Supreme Court the central government can take a stand on the challenge to the Act only after consultation with higher echelons of the government. The SG, therefore, asked the apex court to list the case in the first week of December since he was unable to have a detailed consultation with the government.

The Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, is “an Act to prohibit conversion of any place of worship and to provide for the maintenance of the religious character of any place of worship as it existed on the 15th day of August, 1947, and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.” Section 3 of the Act bars the conversion, in full or part, of a place of worship of any religious denomination into a place of worship of a different religious denomination — or even a different segment of the same religious denomination.

The Act was brought by the then Congress government of Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao at a time when the Ram Temple movement was at its peak.

(With inputs from Bar and Bench)

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 14-11-2022 at 12:03:55 pm
Next Story

How the philosophy behind the Japanese art form of kintsugi can help us navigate failure

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 14: Latest News
Advertisement