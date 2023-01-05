Pleas against release of Bilkis Bano case convicts: Judge recuses, hearing put off

The Supreme Court Wednesday deferred hearing petitions challenging the remission granted to 11 convicts in the gangrape of Bilkis Bano during the 2002 riots in Gujarat and the murder of her family members after one of the judges on the two-judge bench, Justice Bela M Trivedi, recused herself.

On December 13 last year, the bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and Vikram Nath had dismissed a petition by Bilkis seeking review of its May 2022 order which said the Gujarat government was the appropriate government to decide the prayer for remission by one of the 11 convicts handed life terms in her case, and let the state’s 1992 remission policy apply in the matter.

Justice Trivedi had recused herself from the hearing in that matter too. She was Law Secretary of the Gujarat government from 2004 to 2006.

On Wednesday, the bench of Justices Rastogi and Trivedi had before it petitions, including that of CPM leader Subhashini Ali, journalist Revati Laul, former vice-chancellor of Lucknow University Roop Rekha Verma and Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, against the release of the convicts.

When these petitions came up, the lawyer appearing for the convicts questioned their locus standi.

The bench, however, pointed out that with Bilkis herself filing a petition, that question had been settled and now the parties could argue on merits.

It directed that the matters be listed before a bench that does not include Justice Trivedi.

Bilkis was gangraped and her three-year-old daughter was among 14 killed by a mob on March 3, 2002, in Limkheda taluka of Dahod district during the riots.

The 11 convicts were released on August 15 last year.

Responding to the Supreme Court notice in petitions by Ali, Laul, Verma and Moitra, who argued that the remission was granted by the state without the sanction of the Union government, the Gujarat government said the Union Home Ministry, in July last year, had approved its decision to accept the request for premature release of the convicts under its 1992 remission policy.

The state also submitted that the Superintendent of Police, CBI, Special Crime Branch, Mumbai, and the Special Civil Judge (CBI) City Civil and Sessions Court, Greater Bombay, were against their release. The Civil Judge, it said, was also of the view that the Maharashtra government policy of April 2008 ought to apply in their case since the trial was conducted in Mumbai.

The Gujarat government said it had considered the opinion of seven authorities – Inspector General of Prisons, Gujarat, Jail Superintendents, Jail Advisory Committee, District Magistrate, Police Superintendent, CBI, Special Crime Branch, Mumbai and Sessions Court, Mumbai (CBI) – before deciding to accept the request for premature release. Five of the seven, it said, had given a positive opinion on the request for release.