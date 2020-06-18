Plea to transfer PM CARES funds to NDRF: Supreme Court seeks govt reply

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: ANI/File) Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: ANI/File)

The Supreme Court Wednesday sought the Centre’s response to a plea seeking direction that contributions made to the PM CARES Fund be transferred to the NDRF.

The PM Cares Fund was set up to receive contributions for fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

The court issued notice to the Centre and asked it to file its reply in two weeks. The court was hearing a PIL by NGO Centre for Public Interest Litigation.

The petition urged the court to direct the government to prepare, notify and implement a national plan under the Disaster Management Act to deal with the pandemic. It claimed that the Centre has been “refraining from divulging information” about the money “contributed to the PM CARES Fund till date”.

