Plea in Delhi HC seeks entry of women in Nizamuddin Dargah, hearing next week likely

A plea seeking entry of women into the sanctum sanctorum of Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah, Delhi is likely to be taken up by the Delhi High Court next week. The PIL was filed by female law students from Pune.

The petition claimed that a notice was put up outside the Dargah — a shrine built over the grave of a religious figure — restricting women’s entry while they were visiting the Dargah on November 27.

The plea sought directions to the Centre, Delhi government, Delhi Police and the trust managing the shrine, to frame guidelines ensuring entry of women into the Dargah and declaring the bar as “unconstitutional”.

“Nizamuddin Dargah by its very nature is a public place and prohibition of entry of anyone in a public place on the basis of gender is contrary to the framework of the Constitution of India,” it said.

The PIL filed through advocate Kamlesh Kumar Mishra contended that the law students did not receive any response from authorities or the Delhi Police, despite making several representations to them.

The petition has cited the Supreme Court’s recent verdict on the Sabarimala temple, permitting women to enter and offer prayers in the temple. It also mentioned various other shrines like Ajmer Sharif Dargah and Haji Ali Dargah not prohibiting entry of women.

