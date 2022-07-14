scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 14, 2022

Plea seeking probe into killing of villagers during anti-Naxal operation junked by SC

The plea was filed by Kumar and others in connection with the killing of around a dozen villagers in Dantewada district during the anti-Naxal operation.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
July 14, 2022 11:16:12 am
SC junks plea seeking probe into anti-Naxal operation in Chhattishgarh in 2009 (Representational Express photo)

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a plea seeking an independent probe into the killing of some villagers in Chhattisgarh during an anti-Naxal operation in the state in 2009.

A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and J B Pardiwala also imposed an exemplary cost of Rs five lakh on petitioner and social activist Himanshu Kumar.

