scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 05, 2023
Advertisement

Plea seeking review of verdict on demonetisation filed in SC

A five-judge Constitution bench, in a 4:1 majority verdict, on January 2 had given its stamp of approval, saying the decision-making process was neither flawed nor hasty.

The review plea was filed by lawyer ML Sharma, one of the 58 petitioners who had moved the top court challenging the demonetisation exercise announced on November 8, 2016. (file)
Listen to this article
Plea seeking review of verdict on demonetisation filed in SC
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A plea seeking a review of the judgement that upheld the Centre’s 2016 decision to demonetise Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 currency notes was filed in the Supreme Court on Sunday.

A five-judge Constitution bench, in a 4:1 majority verdict, on January 2 had given its stamp of approval, saying the decision-making process was neither flawed nor hasty.

The review plea was filed by lawyer ML Sharma, one of the 58 petitioners who had moved the top court challenging the demonetisation exercise announced on November 8, 2016.

Sharma, in his review plea, contended that the bench did not consider his “written arguments” in its verdict on the batch of pleas which led to “serious injustice and miscarriage of justice”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What Mayawati’s silence on Sidheeque Kappan case says
What Mayawati’s silence on Sidheeque Kappan case says
A prisoner in Pakistan: An IAF pilot’s tale of courage and fortitude
A prisoner in Pakistan: An IAF pilot’s tale of courage and fortitude
How a toilet campaign changed lives, helped women in Telangana’s Narayanpet
How a toilet campaign changed lives, helped women in Telangana’s Narayanpet
Conspiracy, data theft with ex-staff: Digital India firm accuses pvt company
Conspiracy, data theft with ex-staff: Digital India firm accuses pvt company

“It is, therefore, most respectfully prayed that … may be pleased to: (i) Review the Judgment…,” it said.

Observing that the scope of judicial review in matters of economic policy is “narrower”, a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Justice S A Nazeer, since retired, had said there has to be great restraint in matters of economic policy and the court will not interfere with any opinion formed by the government if it is based on the relevant facts and circumstances or on expert advice.

Justice B V Nagarathna, however, had dissented and said the demonetisation of the Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes was “vitiated and unlawful”.

Advertisement

The top court’s judgment came on a batch of 58 petitions including the one filed by lead petitioner Vivek Narayan Sharma challenging the demonetisation exercise.

First published on: 05-02-2023 at 19:37 IST
Next Story

Yoga guru Ramdev booked for provocative remarks at meet of seers in Rajasthan’s Barmer

Express Exclusive FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks to The Indian Express sharing insights on Budget 2023
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 05: Latest News
Advertisement
close