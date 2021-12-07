Plea on dowry: SC says issue in legislature domain

The Supreme Court on Monday cited “restraints” on its jurisdiction and told petitioners seeking guidelines to discourage dowry in India that the matter was in the domain of the legislature.

A bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud said on Monday that nothing will come out of the matter by issuing notices to the Centre and state governments.

It also noted the potential difficulties, such as access, for making a pre-marriage certificate compulsory for all people across the country.

Giving the petitioners liberty to approach the Commission, the bench also comprising Justice A S Bopanna said on Monday that “during the course of the hearing, the Court has indicated that the reliefs which have been sought… pertain to the realm of legislative policy. Hence, there are restraints on the jurisdiction of this Court under Article 32 of the Constitution… At the same time, a dialogue on considering what measures would support the existing legislation can be initiated. It is in this backdrop that we are of the view that it may be appropriate if the Law Commission of India considers the issue”.