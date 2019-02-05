Plea in Supreme Court challenges Ayodhya land acquisition

Six days after the Centre moved the Supreme Court seeking modification of its 2003 order to allow it to return the “excess/superfluous land” out of the 67.703 acres acquired in Ayodhya to its “original owners” including the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, a fresh plea was filed Monday challenging the constitutional validity of the 1993 law for acquisition of the land, including the disputed site.

The petition contended that Parliament had no legislative competence to acquire land belonging to the state, and the state legislature had the exclusive power to make provisions relating to the management of affairs of religious institutions inside its territory.

The petition was filed by seven residents of Lucknow who said they were devotees of Lord Ram. The petitioners include two advocates, Shishir Chaturvedi and Sanjay Mishra.

The petitioners said that the Acquisition of Certain Areas of Ayodhya Act, 1993 Act infringes upon the right to religion of Hindus guaranteed and protected under Article 25 (freedom of conscience and free profession, practice and propagation of religion) of the Constitution.

The petitioners urged the Supreme Court to issue direction restraining the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government from interfering in “Puja, Darshan and performance of rituals at the places of worship situated within the land admeasuring 67.703 acres acquired under the Act particularly at the land belonging to Shri Ram Janm Bhoomi Nyas, Manas Bhavan, Sankat Mochan Mandir, Ram Janmasthan Temple, Janki Mahal and Katha Mandap”.

The petition contended that in view of the clear provision contained in Article 294 of the Constitution, the land and properties situated within the Uttar Pradesh vested in the state government from the date of the enforcement of the Constitution.

“As such the land and property situated at Ayodhya continued to be the property of the State of Uttar Pradesh. The Union cannot take over any part of the land of the State of Uttar Pradesh including the land and property situated at Ayodhya,” the petition stated.

It sought striking down of the central law and declaration that the Act was “beyond the legislative competence of Parliament”.

On January 29, the Centre moved the Supreme Court seeking permission to return the “excess/superfluous land” out of the 67.703 acres acquired in Ayodhya to its “original owners” including the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas.

The Centre said it had been approached by the Nyas for return of “approximately 42 acres” acquired from it and said the government had “no objection in principle” but the Supreme Court, which had directed status quo by its order dated March 31, 2003, needed to modify its order.