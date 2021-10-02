Plea in Supreme Court against Aadhaar as only ID proof for vaccine shot

SUPREME COURT on Friday issued notice on a plea seeking directions that production of Aadhaar should not be mandated as only proof of identity at the time of administering the vaccine shot.

Justice D Y Chandrachud heading a two-judge bench initially told petitioner Siddharthshankar Sharma that if he checks the CoWin app, he will see that other identity proofs such as passport and driving licence have also been allowed.

“Don’t go by newspaper articles. Have you seen the CoWin Application yourself recently? It has now been updated. Go to the FAQ section and you will see that there are now a variety of ID proofs with which you can register,” said Justice Chandradchud.

He said Aadhaar card is not the only ID which is being accepted and one can also register using driving licence, PAN card, voter’s card, ration card etc.

The bench also comprising Justice B V Nagarathna said it will give him time to verify this himself.

The counsel appearing for Sharma agreed that other identity cards were also being allowed for registration. The problem, however, is that when a person who has registered on the portal turns up at the vaccination centre, they insist on Aadhaar, he added.

He said the Meghalaya High Court had to deal with a similar matter recently and had directed the state not to insist on Aadhaar proof for vaccine administration. Taking note, the bench then issued notice to the respondents.