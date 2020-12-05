Plea in SC seeks removal of gathering from borders, cites commuter issues

The plea said the rate of Covid-19 transmission may spike due to the mass gathering.

A law student from Delhi Friday sought the Supreme Court’s intervention to “immediately” remove the mass gathering of farmers from Delhi’s borders.

The plea cited the Covid-19 pandemic and said farmers were “blocking the roads for all the emergency/medical services” required in the national capital for those affected by the virus.

In the plea, filed through Advocate Om Prakash Parihar, petitioner Rishabh Sharma said that “because of the ongoing protest at the Delhi borders, the roads have been blocked by the protesters and closed border points, which have affected vehicular traffic and people who are traveling to and from Delhi to get medical treatment in reputed government/private hospitals situated in Delhi are also affected”.

“Majority of protestors are elderly people who are more vulnerable to this deadly virus, and it is in their best interest to completely avoid such mass gatherings”, he said.

The plea said the rate of Covid-19 transmission may spike due to the mass gathering.

Sharma said that even though the police had allotted a dedicated place for the protestors to hold the demonstration peacefully—at Nirankari Ground in Burari, Delhi—they have not moved there, “and in order to create trouble for the commuters they have blocked the borders”.

The petition also pointed to SC’s Shaheen Bagh judgement.

