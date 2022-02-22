Plea in SC seeks law to ensure citizens fulfill duties

The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the Centre and states on a petition that has sought a law to ensure that citizens fulfill the fundamental duties that are enshrined in the Constitution of India.

The plea, filed by advocate Durga Dutt, stressed that citizens have a duty — as specified under Article 51A of the Constitution — to uphold the country’s ideals and contribute to its growth and betterment.

“It is need of the time to motivate every citizen of India to perform their duty to uphold and protect the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India; to defend the country and render national service when called upon to do so, to value and preserve the rich heritage of our composite culture…” It also drew on examples of “ancient India” and Hindu scripture Bhagvad Gita to reason that “people in India have had a tradition of performing their duties”.

Currently there is no provision in the statute books to enforce fundamental duties.