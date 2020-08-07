Plea in SC seeks contempt proceedings against Owaisi for remarks on Ayodhya verdict

The petition contended that Owaisi’s statement on July 30 this year hurt the religious feelings of crores of Indians who have faith in lord Ram. The petition contended that Owaisi’s statement on July 30 this year hurt the religious feelings of crores of Indians who have faith in lord Ram.

A plea seeking contempt proceedings against AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for allegedly “scandalising” and casting “defamatory aspersions” on the Supreme Court over Ayodhya verdict was filed on Friday.

The plea filed by Anti-Terrorist Front India president Viresh Shandilya and an advocate said that Owaisi made “scandalised and vague” statement about sanctity and wisdom of the apex court on a news channel ahead of ‘Bhoomi pujan’ at Ayodhya this week.

“Ram Mandir dispute was pending for very long time before this court and after pronouncement of the judgement, the contemnor is making false and baseless statement about the dispute without looking at the sentiments and faith of the crores of Hindus, and by making such statement contemnor tried to provoke the Muslims community,” the plea said.

The petition contended that Owaisi’s statement on July 30 this year hurt the religious feelings of crores of Indians who are having faith in lord Ram.

“By making the said statement on national television the contemnor has shown disrespect to the apex of court of India, and also shown that he does not have any faith in the India Judicial system,” it said.”

The plea said the applicant is seeking initiation of contempt proceedings against the alleged contemnor for “scandalizing and casting unwarranted and defamatory aspersions upon character or ability of Supreme Court of India”. The plea said that by making “vague” statements Owaisi criticised the wisdom, rational and balanced views of top court without any basis.

The apex court on November 9 last year had paved the way for the construction of a Ram Temple by a Trust at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot an alternative 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a “prominent” place in the holy town in Uttar Pradesh.

