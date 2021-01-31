Plea in SC seeks CBI or SIT probe R-Day violence

Farmers remove police barricades set up near the Red Fort during the 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' amid the 72nd Republic Day celebrations, in New Delhi. (PTI)

A petition before Supreme Court has sought probe by the CBI, Special Investigation Team (SIT) or a judicial commission into the January 26 violence in Delhi.

In their petition, advocates Vishal Thakre and Abhay Singh Yadav, both practising in Delhi, also urged the top court to call for records of the Union and Delhi governments on “action or steps taken by them over the violence” and ask the inquiry commission to submit its report in a time-bound manner and take action on it.

The petitioners said, “The permission was granted for a peaceful protest and a tractor rally on Republic Day, but the liberty given by the Central government and police was misused by some of the hijackers who were in the garb of farmers… therefore, in the interest of justice, Police Office be directed to find the violators… and punish them as per the law”.