Plea in SC raised encounter alarm

Hours before Vikas Dubey was shot in an encounter, a petition filed by a Mumbai lawyer in Supreme Court on Thursday evening had raised apprehension that the gangster, who was arrested in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, may be killed in an encounter with Uttar Pradesh Police after he is handed over to them.

The petitioner, advocate Ghanshyam Upadhyay, sought a direction to the UP government and police “to keep Dubey in their safe custody and deal with him in accordance with law and ensure that he is not killed/encountered.

Upadhyay also sought a “thorough investigation” by CBI and monitored by the court into the “killing/alleged encounter” of five men who were allegedly involved in the July 2 shootout that killed eight policemen in Kanpur.

Citing media reports, Upadhyay’s plea said that Dubey may have surrendered in Ujjain, MP, to avoid being killed in an encounter but “there is every possibility” that he may be “killed by Uttar Pradesh Police after his custody being obtained by them from MP Police and then concoct a story of encounter…”

The plea stated that after the July 2 shootout, the entire state administration came into action and demolished Dubey’s house and other properties. “This action of the police administration is totally unknown to law; on the contrary, this kind of act on part of administration/police demonstrates complete lawlessness and ‘jungle raj’ of ‘police raj’ and by no angle this kind of action on the part of the administration/police is justified and permissible,” the plea said. He urged the court to direct registration of an FIR regarding this.

