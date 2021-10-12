Plea in HC to quash Goa Cabinet move allowing mineral transportation

The Goa Foundation has moved the High Court of Bombay at Goa seeking quashing of a cabinet decision of the state government allowing transportation of minerals or ores even after the January 31 deadline set by the Supreme Court.

In the PIL filed earlier this month, the foundation has stated that the Supreme Court had asked the state government to take over leased mining land and ore in the state by January 31.

Under Rule 12(1)(hh) of the Mineral Concession Rules, 2016, the petitioners stated, the government was required to take control of mining lands. The apex court had granted time till the end of January this year for removal of ore extracted between 2015-2018.

The PIL, filed through Goa Foundation secretary Claude Alvares, stated that the state government had “consciously ignored” the apex court’s direction and had “gone out of its way to illegally encourage former lease-holders” to continue paying royalties and transport minerals from lease areas even after January 31.

“The Goa government has, in fact, taken a Cabinet decision permitting such transport of ore at the instigation of influential elements of the mining lobby. This is simply unacceptable conduct,” the PIL alleged.

On Monday, the High Court adjourned the PIL till October 26 after two counsels sought to file intervention applications on behalf of erstwhile mining lease holders.