Plea in HC seeks to know status of transfer orders by CBI interim chief

A plea filed in the Delhi High Court on Friday sought a direction to the Cabinet Secretary and the Ministry of Home Affairs to file status report with respect to the transfer orders issued for CBI’s Superintendent of Police T Rajah Balaji and other subordinate officers under the former CBI interim director M Nageswara Rao.

The plea by social activist Hussain Mueen Farooq also sought to know the status report with respect to complaints by Balaji in March 2017 and May 2017 against Rao.

The activist, in his plea filed through advocate A K Singh, stated that Balaji sent a representation on January 22 to Rao, requesting him to review his transfer order to the CBI Training Academy, Ghaziabad Administration Division Office.

Balaji, who was recently transferred out of Delhi, has accused Rao of acting out of “malice and prejudice” as he had complained about Rao’s misconduct to the then director in March 2017.

The plea alleged that it was in public domain that the three-member high-powered committee was to meet on January 24 to select the CBI Director and as a matter of “priority, it was incumbent and necessary on the part of Rao as only director in-charge not to go on a spree of mass transfers of various officers from the level of joint director to additional superintendent of police”.

The plea, which will come up for hearing next week, said that the January 21 order issued under “cover of darkness” does not offer any reason and does not show how it is in institutional interest or public interest.