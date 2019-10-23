Toggle Menu
Plea in HC says Gurmeet Ram Rahim ‘mentally harassed’ in jailhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/plea-in-hc-says-gurmeet-ram-rahim-mentally-harassed-in-jail-6083233/

Plea in HC says Gurmeet Ram Rahim ‘mentally harassed’ in jail

The petitioner, identified as Dr Mohit Gupta, described himself as an “obedient follower” of the Dera Sacha Sauda and Ram Rahim since birth.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, Dera Sacha Sauda, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in jail, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh tortured in jail, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh plea
Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is currently serving his sentences in rape and murder cases. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh/File)

A petition was filed in the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday seeking production of Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh before the court, while alleging that he was being “mentally harassed” in Rohtak’s Sunaria Jail, where he is currently serving his sentences in rape and murder cases.

The petitioner, identified as Dr Mohit Gupta, described himself as an “obedient follower” of the Dera Sacha Sauda and Ram Rahim since birth. Gupta also said he is a “medical expert” in a hospital of the Dera Sacha Sauda in Sirsa. The plea has not been yet listed for hearing yet but has been cleared by the Registry.

The plea also alleged that the jail superintendent had refused to allow Gupta to meet Ram Rahim.

For latest coverage on Haryana and Maharashtra Elections, log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you the fastest assembly election 2019 updates from each constituency in both the states.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android