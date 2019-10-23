Plea in HC says Gurmeet Ram Rahim ‘mentally harassed’ in jail

A petition was filed in the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday seeking production of Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh before the court, while alleging that he was being “mentally harassed” in Rohtak’s Sunaria Jail, where he is currently serving his sentences in rape and murder cases.

The petitioner, identified as Dr Mohit Gupta, described himself as an “obedient follower” of the Dera Sacha Sauda and Ram Rahim since birth. Gupta also said he is a “medical expert” in a hospital of the Dera Sacha Sauda in Sirsa. The plea has not been yet listed for hearing yet but has been cleared by the Registry.

The plea also alleged that the jail superintendent had refused to allow Gupta to meet Ram Rahim.