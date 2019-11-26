Plea in Bombay High Court seeking action against BJP, Sena for ‘fraud’

A THANE resident on Monday filed a writ petition before the Bombay High Court seeking action against the BJP and Shiv Sena for allegedly committing fraud on voters by breaking their pre-poll alliance in the Assembly elections and sought an injunction against them from forming government with other political parties.

Referring to the events that have unfolded in the state since the results were declared on September 24, petitioner Priya Chauhan, who claims to be a social activist, has said she was “aggrieved by the betrayal at the hands of Shiv Sena and BJP” as a voter.

The plea states that if a re-election is ordered, the expenses should be recovered from the two parties.

The plea also seeks court’s directions asking the parties to refrain from appointing a chief minister from the post-poll alliance emerging between Sena, Congress and NCP. “Both (Sena and BJP) have broken their alliance and cheated all voters and citizens, therefore, they are liable to compensate all the expenses incurred,” the plea states.