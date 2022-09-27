Plea challenging demonetisation listed for hearing in SC tomorrow before 5-judge bench

A five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court on Wednesday will hear a plea that was filed in 2016 challenging the Central government’s demonitisation decision.

The bench comprising of Justice V Ramasubramanian, Justice BR Gavai, Justice Abdul Nazeer, Justice AS Bopanna, Justice BV Nagarathna will hear the case.

In 2016, the plea was filed in Supreme Court seeking quashing of the Narendra Modi government’s decision to demonetise Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 currency notes on grounds that it infringed on citizens’ right to life and to trade, among others.

The plea, filed by Delhi-based lawyer Vivek Narayan Sharma, has sought either quashing of the notification or a direction to the Centre for grant of “reasonable time frame” to citizens for exchanging the demonetised currency notes to avoid difficulties.

The plea has been listed as the first item before the bench.