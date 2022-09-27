scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022

Plea challenging demonetisation listed for hearing in SC tomorrow before 5-judge bench

The bench comprising of Justice V Ramasubramanian, Justice BR Gavai, Justice Abdul Nazeer, Justice AS Bopanna, Justice BV Nagarathna will hear the case.

In 2016, plea was filed in Supreme Court seeking quashing of the Narendra Modi government’s decision to demonetise Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 currency notes on grounds that it infringed on citizens’ right to life and to trade, among others.

A five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court on Wednesday will hear a plea that was filed in 2016 challenging the Central government’s demonitisation decision.

The bench comprising of Justice V Ramasubramanian, Justice BR Gavai, Justice Abdul Nazeer, Justice AS Bopanna, Justice BV Nagarathna will hear the case.

In 2016, the plea was filed in Supreme Court seeking quashing of the Narendra Modi government’s decision to demonetise Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 currency notes on grounds that it infringed on citizens’ right to life and to trade, among others.

The plea, filed by Delhi-based lawyer Vivek Narayan Sharma, has sought either quashing of the notification or a direction to the Centre for grant of “reasonable time frame” to citizens for exchanging the demonetised currency notes to avoid difficulties.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Kurmi club: On national path, Nitish looks east, at UP’s Sonelal Pa...Premium
Kurmi club: On national path, Nitish looks east, at UP’s Sonelal Pa...
Interview: MD-CEO, Central bank of India | ‘During PCA years, none of our...Premium
Interview: MD-CEO, Central bank of India | ‘During PCA years, none of our...
The Kurmis: a political historyPremium
The Kurmis: a political history
Deepti Sharma and the question of law vs spirit in cricketPremium
Deepti Sharma and the question of law vs spirit in cricket

The plea has been listed as the first item before the bench.

First published on: 27-09-2022 at 05:08:37 pm
Next Story

Mali players apologize for fighting; FIBA investigating

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 27: Latest News
Advertisement