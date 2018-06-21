Plea against ED officer probing Aircel-Maxis case: Subramanian Swamy seeks to implead him as party

Subramanian Swamy said that the petition filed by Rajneesh Kapur seeking investigation of assets of ED officer Rajeshwar Singh, was an attempt to delay the ongoing probe in the Aircel-Maxis case. Subramanian Swamy said that the petition filed by Rajneesh Kapur seeking investigation of assets of ED officer Rajeshwar Singh, was an attempt to delay the ongoing probe in the Aircel-Maxis case.

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy moved the Supreme Court on Wednesday seeking to implead himself as a party, in the plea that seeks to examine the alleged disproportionate assets held by the ED officer investigating the Aircel-Maxis case. The apex court directed Swamy to mention the matter on Monday.

Swamy told the vacation bench of justices S Abdul Nazeer and Indu Malhotra that the petition filed by Rajneesh Kapur seeking investigation of assets of ED officer Rajeshwar Singh, was an attempt to delay the ongoing probe in the Aircel-Maxis case.

“This ED officer was protected by the apex court on several occasions. To delay the investigation in the case a writ petition was filed against the investigating officer alleging that he had acquired disproportionate assets,” Swamy told the court.

In the present petition, the Supreme Court on June 5, had sought the assistance of Additional Solicitor General Maninder Singh. On Wednesday, the vacation bench directed Swamy to mention the matter on June 25 before another bench as Justice Malhotra recused herself from hearing in the matter without assigning any reason.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App