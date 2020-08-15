Plea against BSP merger with Cong: Verdict likely on Monday

“Arguments of both sides have been concluded and the court started to dictate the order but due to paucity of time, it could not be completed. It will continue on Monday when its likely to be concluded,” said Dinesh Kumar Garg, counsel for the BSP. (Express photo)

Arguments in hearings of petitions filed in the Rajasthan High Court by the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and BJP MLA Madan Dilawar, challenging the merger of six BSP MLAs with Congress last year, concluded Friday.

The single bench of Justice Mahendar Kumar Goyal started dictating the order in the matter but the process couldn’t be completed due to paucity of time. It will continue Monday.

“Arguments of both sides have been concluded and the court started to dictate the order but due to paucity of time, it could not be completed. It will continue on Monday when its likely to be concluded,” said Dinesh Kumar Garg, counsel for the BSP.

On Thursday, the BSP issued a whip for the second time to the six MLAs who merged with the Congress in September last year, directing them to vote against the Ashok Gehlot government during the floor test held in the Assembly.

On July 30, the single judge bench had refused to stay the merger of the six MLAs.

