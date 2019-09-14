Plea against appointment of Vikhe-Patil, 2 others as ministers rejected by Bombay HC

The Bombay High Court on Friday dismissed a petition challenging the appointment of Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, Jaydutt Kshirsagar and Avinash Mahatekar as ministers in the Devendra Fadnavis-led government.

On the eve of the Monsoon session of the Assembly, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had inducted 13 new ministers into his Cabinet, including Vikhe-Patil and Kshirsagar, both of whom had resigned as members of the Legislative Assembly after they switched over from the Opposition to join the BJP and Shiv Sena, respectively.

The petition was moved by Surinder Mohan Arora, president of the Bharat Jan Aadhar Party and social activists Sanjay Kale and Sandeep Kulkarni, seeking that the appointment of all three be quashed and an interim injunction restraining them from acting as ministers be granted.

The ministers, petition stated, should be disqualified on the ground of defection as per the Constitution. It said they had no intention of being elected within the next six months as per the Representation of the People Act.

A division bench of Justices S C Dharmadhikari and G S Patel said the constitutional provisions doesn’t prohibit appointments of non legislators as ministers by the parties in power.

In the affidavit filed by Vikhe-Patil, he has said that anybody can be appointed as a minister and Article 164 (4) of the Indian Constitution made it abundantly clear that a minister will cease to hold the post of a minister if he, at the expiration of six months, is not elected as a member of the state legislature.

Clause (4) of Article 164 of the Constitution states that a minister (which includes a chief minister), who for any period of six consecutive months is not a member of the legislature of a state, shall at the expiration of that period cease to be a minister.

Vikhe-Patil had quit the Congress to join the BJP, while Kshirsagar had quit the NCP to join the Sena. The two, including Mahatekar, who is associated with the RPI, were inducted into the Cabinet on June 16.