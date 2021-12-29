Play Indian music in aircraft and airports, says Civil Aviation Ministry

SAYING that music in India began as an “integral part of socio-religious life,” the Ministry of Civil Aviation, citing a request by the Indian Council of Cultural Research (ICCR), has written to Indian airlines and airport operators urging them to play Indian music on board aircraft and airport premises.

“Music played by most of the airlines across the globe is quintessential of the country to which the airline belongs, for example, jazz in American airlines or Mozart in Austrian airlines and Arab music in an airline from the Middle East. But, Indian airlines seldom play Indian music in the flight, whereas, our music has a rich heritage and culture and it is one of the many things every Indian has a reason for (being) truly proud of it,” Ministry of Civil Aviation’s Joint Secretary Usha Padhee said in a letter marked to airlines and airport operators.

“Ministry of Civil Aviation is in receipt of request from ICCR on playing Indian music in the aircraft being operated in India and at airports following the regulatory requisites,” the order said.

The ICCR, an autonomous organisation of the Government of India working under the Ministry of External Affairs, had on December 23 requested Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to promote Indian music in flights operated by Indian carriers.

The letter was handed to Scindia last week by Rajya Sabha MP and ICCR President Vinay Sahasrabuddhe. Scindia had visited the headquarters of ICCR on December 23, where various suggestions, including promotion of Indian music in flights, were made.

Airlines usually play standard piped music in aircraft at the time of boarding and de-boarding of passengers. Some airlines also play specially designed brand tunes or songs.

In its letter, ICCR wrote to Scindia: “It is extremely unfortunate that most airlines in India, both private and government owned, as well as both domestic and international, seldom, if at all, play Indian music. Our music mirrors our rich heritage and culture and it is one of the many things every Indian has a reason to be truly proud of”.

Artists and musicians, including Anu Malik, Kaushal S Inamdar, Malini Awasthi, Shounak Abhisheki, Manjusha Patil K, Sanjeev Abhyankar, Rita Ganguly and Wasifuddin Dagar were also present during the meeting December 23 and were signatories to the letter.

Incidentally, ahead of India’s 75th Independence Day in August this year, the Ministry of Civil Aviation had asked airlines, both state-owned and private, to share information about freedom fighters in their in-flight announcements. In 2019, state-owned Air India had celebrated Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary by painting his portrait on some of its aircraft .