Play at RSS-organised festival in Delhi attacks Opposition

Hours after the Election Commission Saturday announced the schedule for assembly elections in different states, a play at an event organised by the RSS’ cultural wing, Sanskar Bharti, sent out a message against the opposition parties.

Sanskar Bharti organised the three-day ‘Charkha: Kala Sanskriti Sangam’ cultural festival in collaboration with Gandhi Smriti Evam Darshan Samiti at Rajghat from Thursday. The event was held to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

On Saturday, the concluding day of the fest, performers in a stage play targeted people of a particular ideology who speak against the current government.

“In coming days, distress will created on the issue of development….desh ke tukde honge hazar… Yeh kehne walon ko aur bhadkaya jayega… Kisano ke haq ke naam par unko ladaya jayega… Arakshan ke muddey ko sarkar ke saamne chunauti banaya jayega. Haq ke naam par Naxalwaad ko bhi badhaya jayega (The country will be broken… People who say this will be further incited… In the name of rights, farmers are instigated… People will use reservation as an issue to challenge the government… In the name of rights, Naxalism will be promoted),” performers said.

