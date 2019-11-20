Plastic waste management: Surat among four cities chosen for central project

Surat city, the economical capital of Gujarat, will soon get a Plastic Waste Management Centre, funded by the Central government. The city has been selected for the project along with Patna, Bengaluru and Varanasi.

The Central government will fund Rs 6 crore each to the four cities to develop Plastic Waste Management Centres. A two-member team from the Central Institute of Plastic Engineering and Technology (CIPET) visited Surat on Tuesday and checked the status of disposal and recycling of plastic waste by the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC).

The team also held a meeting with Surat municipal commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani, city engineer Bharat Dalal, environmental engineer Jwalant Naik, and solid and liquid waste department officials.

The team also visited the plastic waste recycling plant run under Public Private Partnership (PPP) since 2017 by ECO Vision and SMC, where over 30 tonnes of plastic waste is recycled daily, said SMC city engineer Bharat Dalal. Around 180 metric tonnes of plastic waste is collected by the SMC from the city daily, he said.

“One acre of land is required for developing the plastic waste management centre and the SMC will have to bear the construction costs while the CIPET will provide machineries and other equipment for recycling and disposal of plastic waste. The CIPET team will operate the centre while the Central govenrment will give a grant of Rs 6 crore for the project,” said Dalal.

SMC environmental engineer Jwalant Naik said, “At this centre, research work on plastic recycling and disposal will also be done. Separate machines will be installed for crushing plastic items.”

An awareness programme will also be conducted for citizens on disposal of daily use plastic items, its impact on the environment and reusing plastic.