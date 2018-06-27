Plastic ban tool to collect funds for polls: Raj Thackeray

Raj Thackeray Raj Thackeray

ALLEGING that the plastic ban implemented in Maharashtra is a tool to collect funds from plastic manufacturers for elections, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray Tuesday opposed the steep fines imposed on retailers and traders.

“The plastic ban is a farce and is being used a tool to collect funds for elections from plastic manufacturers. It is very serious,” said Thackeray addressing the media to clear his party’s stand on the ban that came into force in the state on June 23.

On Monday, senior Sena leader and Environment Minister Ramdas Kadam had slammed the MNS chief for his opposition asking why the uncle “appeared to be afraid of nephew” Aaditya Thackeray, the brain behind the plastic ban. Raj refused to comment on this, saying Kadam shouldn’t speak on family relations.

“While the government and municipal corporations are not doing their job, they are collecting fines from common people. If alternatives are not provided for the plastic ban and the authorities continue to fine people, we will oppose it and will tell people not to pay up,” said Raj, adding that the government must function properly before imposing fines.

The MNS chief further questioned Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s silence on the ban and urged him speak on the issue. He asked why certain plastic items have been given exemptions. “If the ban was to be imposed, it should have been imposed on all plastic. Why have exemptions been given for certain plastic items?” said Raj.

The government must first provide dustbins across cities, clean up rivers and then start collecting fines from people, he said, adding that the people were taxed for Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan but the rivers are not clean.

