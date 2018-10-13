Plastic ban: Maharashtra likely to review buyback mechanism next week

MPCB officials said only two industries have submitted their plans for the buyback mechanism to the state government. (Image for representational purpose) MPCB officials said only two industries have submitted their plans for the buyback mechanism to the state government. (Image for representational purpose)

Over a week after the deadline to create a buyback mechanism for collection of plastic used by multi-layered and tetra packaging ended September 30, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) said the response from brand owners and manufacturers has been lukewarm.

MPCB officials said only two industries have submitted their plans for the buyback mechanism to the state government. “Our focus is on developing a buyback mechanism for multi-layered and tetra packaging and putting it in place. So far, there has not been a good response to it. But we will take up the issue with them soon,” said E Ravendiran, Member Secretary of MPCB. The MPCB is holding region-wise meetings with all authorities to obtain ground-level feedback on hurdles in enforcing the plastic ban and to create more awareness among people, he added.

Another official of the Environment Department said a meeting on the buyback mechanism is likely to be held next week to conduct a review. “Since there is not much response to the buyback mechanism, a meeting with all stakeholders such as brand owners or producers for multi-layered packaging and retailers will be held next week. Further course of action will be decided then,” said an official.

