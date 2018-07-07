Plastic bags, glasses to be banned in Uttar Pradesh from July 15: CM Yogi Adityanath

Earlier, CM Adityanath had tweeted asking people to participate in the movement. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav) Earlier, CM Adityanath had tweeted asking people to participate in the movement. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday announced a ban on plastic bags, cups and glasses across the state from July 15. Adityanath, who made the announcement during a programme in Barabanki district on Friday, said that it would be a big movement to protect the environment and sought co-operation from the people.

“Prakrati ki surakasha ke liye ek bada abhiyan ho sakta hai.. aur woh hai.. Plastic-mukta Pradesh.. Hum logon ne 15 July se plastic ko poore pradesh mein pratibandit karne ke liye ek aadesh jari kiya hai (For the protection of the environment, a plastic-free state could be a big movement. We have ordered a ban on plastic in the entire state from July 15).” the chief minister said.

He further said, “Main awahan karunga ki 15 July ke baad plastic ke cup, glass, polythene… Kisi bhi star par na ho iske liye hum sabko lag kar karya karna chahiye ( I am appealing to you to ensure that after July 15… plastic cups, glasses and polythene are not used at any level).”

Earlier, Adityanath had tweeted asking people to participate in the movement. The previous Samajwadi Party government had also imposed a ban on polythene bags following a court order in 2015. The government had also issued a notification dated December 22, 2015, saying that no shopkeeper, vendor or wholesaler could use, sell, purchase or even store polythene bags. Though the ban was imposed partially for sometime, the use of plastic could not be stopped. While Adityanath mentioned a ban on use of plastic cups and glasses along with polythene bags, the government is yet to finalise the modalities of the ban.

“Chief Minister has made the announcement today and soon other formalities will be worked out. The chief secretary also held a meeting of senior officials of different departments in this regard today,” said a senior government official.

Speaking to The Indian Express, chief secretary Anoop Chandra Pandey said, “We are working out the modalities and would soon share the details.”

