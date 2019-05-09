Plans to stop flow of water to Pakistan chalked out: Nitin Gadkari

“India will stop the water flowing towards Pakistan. The government identified six projects in Punjab which could stop the flow of water to Pakistan,” said Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, here, on Wednesday. Gadkari was addressing a rally in favour of SAD-BJP candidate, Professor Prem Singh Chandumajra, who is contesting parliamentary elections from Anandpur Sahib.

While addressing the people, Gadkari said the Indus Water Treaty was signed between two countries that both countries would share water to remain at peace.

“Pakistan continuously disturbed the peace between both the countries. There is no logic of following this treaty. There are six projects which were coined for stopping the flow of water to Pakistan and using it instead for Punjab region. Dashmesh and Kandi Canal were identified for the same and the government is willing to initiate these projects,” Gadkari said.

Speaking on water disputes between Karnatka and Tamil Nadu, Gadkari said water issues will be resolved soon and the states will have surplus water for various purposes.

Gadkari also said in coming times, the union government was trying to decrease its dependency on petroleum.

While taking a swipe at Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Gadkari said the Punjab government was not interested in Banga-Garshankar-Anandpur Sahib- Naina Devi road stretch.

“They, in fact cancelled the project, but we made the efforts. The 67 km road stretch was inaugurated last year,” Gadkari added.