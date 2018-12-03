Plans for 2022: G-20 meet, UNSC, Bullet train, Indian in space

For the first time, India will host the annual G-20 summit in 2022, coinciding with the country’s 75th anniversary of Independence.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the announcement at the closing ceremony of the 13th G-20 summit in Argentinian capital Buenos Aires late Saturday night.

On the 75th anniversary, the government is planning to push for a slew of steps to showcase the country.

Explained Several goals and many challenges With India celebrating 75 years of Independence in 2022, the NDA government led by Narendra Modi has chosen the year to make its mark on the international scene by announcing that the country will host the G20 Summit. Besides, India also aims to become a non-permanent UNSC member and send a man to space in 2022. India goes into elections next year and linking the country’s pride with achievements is an idea pursued by governments in the past. But ultimately, it will come down to whether Delhi is able to fulfil its ambitions in 2022, a year when, according to a UN report, India will be the most populous nation in the world — something that is likely to present its own set of challenges.

It is planning to become a non-permanent member of the United Nations’ Security Council for the year 2021-22, and has already started lobbying with the UN members. It was last member of the UNSC in 2011-2012.

It has also persuaded Japan to push the deadline for launching the Bullet train project to 2022. And, it has set 2022 as the deadline for the launch of India’s maiden human space flight programme. Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has said that it will send three astronauts into the space for seven days.

Announcing the G-20 summit, Modi thanked Italy for allowing India to play the host. Italy was to host the international forum of the world’s top 20 economies in 2022. The 14th edition will be held in Japan while Saudi Arabia will host the 15th.

“In 2022 India completes 75 years since Independence. In that special year, India looks forward to welcoming the world to the G-20 Summit! Come to India, the world’s fastest growing large economy! Know India’s rich history and diversity, and experience the warm Indian hospitality,” Modi tweeted after making the announcement.

G-20 members comprise Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, the European Union, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the UK and the US.

Collectively, the G-20 economies account for nearly 90 per cent of the gross world product, 80 per cent of world trade, two-thirds of the world population, and approximately half of the world land area.

“The government has decided a slew of initiatives to mark the occasion of the 75th anniversary. The effort will be to make India’s presence felt at the global stage. More such decisions are expected to be taken in the coming months,” an Indian government official said.