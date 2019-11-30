Planning separate front in Goa, says Sena’s Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Friday predicted a “separate front” in Goa, with an intention to form a potential non-BJP government in Goa.

Advertising

Flanked by three Goa Forward Party MLAs, including former deputy chief minister Vijai Sardesai, Raut said at a press conference, “At least four MLAs, including those with Goa Forward Party president Vijay Sardesai, are in contact with Shiv Sena. We plan to form a separate front in that state with various parties, including Congress. We are hopeful that there could be a ‘miracle’ in Goa also soon.”

“After Maharashtra, it is Goa, and then we will go to other states. We want to make a non-BJP political front in this country,” Raut told the media.

The next Assembly elections in Goa are scheduled to be held in 2022.

Advertising

Raut’s statement came a day after the Sena-NCP-Congress coalition government in Maharashtra, led by Uddhav Thackeray, took office.

Sardesai said, “We will try to do a repeat of Maharashtra in Goa.” Identifying his party as a “regional party”, he said, “Our opinion is that what has happened in Maharashtra should be emulated elsewhere in India. We shall tie up with Shiv Sena, NCP and others to form a powerful front.”

The Congress seemed lukewarm to the proposal, with state spokesperson Trajano D’Mello only questioning if Sardesai wanted to form a “ legislative front or a political front”.

The reaction from the BJP was of dismissal. State BJP chief and North Goa MP Vinay Tendulkar said, “Raut dream is more like Mungerilal ke haseen sapne,” referring to the Doordarshan series which aired in 1989.