‘Planning Sabarmati-like rehabilitation for low-lying slum areas of Pimpri-Chinchwad’

Anna Bansode Anna Bansode

Anna Bansode, NCP MLA from Pimpri reserved seat, stood in support of Ajit Pawar when he became the deputy chief minister of the state for 80 hours alongside Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister. His name is now being discussed for a ministerial berth in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. In an interview with the Indian Express, the MLA talks about his plans for Pimpri-Chinchwad. Excerpts from the interview:

There are reports about your name being discussed for a ministerial berth in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. Are they accurate?

I don’t think so. I don’t know about this.

Since you supported Ajit Pawar, it is being speculated that he is trying to get you a ministerial berth.

That’s not true. Nobody has discussed anything with me, so I don’t think I have a chance to make it to the ministry.

Will PCMC (Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation) employees get salaries as per the Seventh Pay Commission?

The state government has made a decision in this regard. I announced it earlier this week. The PCMC will be the first civic body to implement the decision. It will benefit 8,500 employees, who will get salaries as per the recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission with retrospective effect.

Despite dams being full beyond their capacity, Pimpri-Chinchwad is suffering from water shortage. You have not spoken against the PCMC or the BJP. Why have you been silent?

We have decided to hold a meeting with the civic administration next week. I, Ajit Pawar, and some other leaders will hold a meeting with the municipal commissioner.

Residents of Pimpri-Chinchwad are complaining against the lack of response from the civic administration.

When the NCP ruled Pimpri Chinchwad for 15 years, we implemented several big projects. But in the last three years, the BJP-ruled PCMC administration has not implemented a single big project but is only completing projects that we started. It made huge promises during the elections, but failed to keep them. Be it traffic or condition of roads, the administration has failed to act decisively and that is why residents of Pimpri Chinchwad are upset and

disappointed.

The NCP has been demanding waiver of penalty tax. Is it going to happen?

Let the Cabinet expansion take place. I am pursuing the issue with the state government. I am sure it will happen when things settle down.

This is your second term as MLA. What are your plans for Pimpri-Chinchwad?

On top of my agenda is the Sabarmati-type rehabilitation and resettlement plan for those living in low-lying areas of Pimpri Chinchwad. The project involved resettling over 10,000 households living in slums along the banks of the Sabarmati river. I intend to implement a similar plan in Pimpri Chinchwad.

There are two other MLAs in Pimpri-Chinchwad. Both belong to the BJP. Are you three going to work together?

I am from the NCP and they are from the BJP. Our parties are different and so are our plans.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App