Planning of cities should be for the people: Minister Manohar Lal

 Addressing a press conference, the Minister said the BRICS countries had accepted India’s proposal to set up a BRICS Urban Research and Knowledge Network.

By: Express News Service
1 min readNew DelhiJun 13, 2026 06:26 AM IST
Manohar Lal Khattar, Planning of cities, cities planning, city planning, urban planning, BRICS countries, BRICS Urban Research and Knowledge Network, Manohar Lal, Indian express news, current affairsHousing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal
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The BRICS Urbanisation Forum concluded in Delhi on Friday, with the adoption of a declaration on inclusive, sustainable and liveable cities, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal said.

Addressing a press conference, the Minister said the BRICS countries had accepted India’s proposal to set up a BRICS Urban Research and Knowledge Network.

Speaking about the deliberations, he said: “Urban development cannot be limited to just infrastructure, but it starts with our people. The planning of cities should be for the people.”

Lal said the member nations also recognised the need for stronger local authorities and organisations, and the growing role of digital innovation in improving governance, planning and citizen-centred services.

While this was the fourth BRICS Urbanisation Forum hosted by India, it was the first time that the participants were ministerial-level dignitaries.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

 

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