Planning of cities should be for the people: Minister Manohar Lal

The BRICS Urbanisation Forum concluded in Delhi on Friday, with the adoption of a declaration on inclusive, sustainable and liveable cities, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal said.

Addressing a press conference, the Minister said the BRICS countries had accepted India’s proposal to set up a BRICS Urban Research and Knowledge Network.

Speaking about the deliberations, he said: “Urban development cannot be limited to just infrastructure, but it starts with our people. The planning of cities should be for the people.”

Lal said the member nations also recognised the need for stronger local authorities and organisations, and the growing role of digital innovation in improving governance, planning and citizen-centred services.