Plane carrying Remdesivir from Ahmedabad crash lands at Gwalior airport

A plane carrying 71 boxes of Remdesivir from Ahmedabad crashed into barriers at Gwalior airport on Thursday night. All three onboard, pilot M R Majid, co-pilot Shiv Jaiswal and tehsildar Dilip Dwivedi, escaped with minor injuries.

According to preliminary information, the plane crashed into barriers kept on the runway for fighter planes.

Superintendent of Police, Gwalior, Amit Sanghi, while confirming the incident to The Indian Express, said, “The arrested barriers were kept for fighter planes and the pilot of the aforesaid plane was not informed about it. And thereby, the plane crashed into it. The incident happened at around 8.30 pm.”

The three traveling onboard will undergo a CT scan to ascertain any internal injuries.

The consignment of 71 boxes of Remdesivir is in the custody of airport security. Remdesivir is an antiviral drug being used to treat Covid-19 patients.