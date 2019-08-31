Plan to monetise Defence land assets discussed at meet with Finance panel

Given the mandate to figure out whether “adequate, secure and non-lapsable” funds could be allocated for defence and internal security, members of the 15th Finance Commission met with officials of the Defence Ministry for the first time on Friday, and the idea to “monetise” the ministry’s assets across the country was among the issues discussed, it is learnt.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was present at the meeting.

Multiple sources told The Indian Express that ministry officials informed the Commission about the chronic shortfall of funds. Ministry officials are also learned to have told members of the Commission about various options being explored to plug the funds gap.

The Defence Ministry owns 17.54 lakh acres of land across the country, making it India’s biggest owner of land, and there is a line of thinking within the ministry that these can be used to monetise in order to reduce the gap between funds allocated and funds required, sources said.

According to the Directorate General Defence Estates, which is part of the Defence Ministry, only 1.57 lakh acres out of the total land the ministry owns is within the country’s 62 cantonments, leaving 15.96 lakh acres outside. Even Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee and the Comptroller and Auditor General has in the past pulled up the ministry for not being able to effectively manage its land assets.

Sources said assets such as the 39 British-era military farms were part of the discussions on ways to monetise such estates. The ministry is also learned to have informed the Commission about its funds projections for 2020-25, the period for which the Finance Commission is working on.

Members of the Commission “assured” the ministry that it will take into consideration “all suggestions that would help increase overall capital space of the ministry, bring about predictability, and help the ministry in its defence preparedness,” according to a statement issued by the Defence Ministry.

Changing the terms of reference of the 15th Finance Comm-ission, the President had issued an order on July 29. The modified terms stated that it “shall also examine whether a separate mechanism for funding of defence and internal security ought to be set up, and if so, how such a mechanism could be operationalised”.

The meeting went on for nearly an hour, and could be the only one of its kind since it is supposed to submit its report by November-end.