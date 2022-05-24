scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, May 23, 2022
Must Read

Places of Worship Act does not bar plea against 1968 ‘compromise’: judge

District and Sessions Judge Rajiv Bharti had, on May 19, allowed revision of a lower court ruling, which had earlier dismissed pleas by a group of “devotees”, seeking ownership of the Idgah land, and one calling for demolition of the Idgah.

Written by Apurva Vishwanath | New Delhi |
May 24, 2022 2:14:01 am
Shahi Idgah, Ram Janmabhoomi, Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi case, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India News“With regard to the entire property of Katra Keshav Deo, whether Shri Krishna Janma Bhoomi Seva Sangh had the power to enter into compromise with Trust Masjid Eidgah is a matter of evidence, which can be determined only on the basis of evidence adduced by both parties during the trial,” the court has held.

Underlining that the Places of Worship Act, 1991, does not bar a plea against the 1968 “compromise” agreement between the Shahi Idgah and the Srikrishna Janmabhumi temple, the district judge in Mathura has allowed a plea questioning ownership of the land on which the Idgah is built.

“With regard to the entire property of Katra Keshav Deo, whether Shri Krishna Janma Bhoomi Seva Sangh had the power to enter into compromise with Trust Masjid Eidgah is a matter of evidence, which can be determined only on the basis of evidence adduced by both parties during the trial,” the court has held.

District and Sessions Judge Rajiv Bharti had, on May 19, allowed revision of a lower court ruling, which had earlier dismissed pleas by a group of “devotees”, seeking ownership of the Idgah land, and one calling for demolition of the Idgah.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Best of Express Premium

Horoscope Today, May 24, 2022: Cancer, Leo, Libra and other signs — check...Premium
Horoscope Today, May 24, 2022: Cancer, Leo, Libra and other signs — check...
UPSC CSE Key – May 23, 2022: What you need to read todayPremium
UPSC CSE Key – May 23, 2022: What you need to read today
Opinion: Can India turn Quad into an instrument to realise its significan...Premium
Opinion: Can India turn Quad into an instrument to realise its significan...
Presidential polls: For Congress, a prelude to battles aheadPremium
Presidential polls: For Congress, a prelude to battles ahead
More Premium Stories >>

A detailed copy of the order was made available on May 22.

Judge Bharti’s decision now allows civil suits to be heard by a lower court. The Katra Keshav Dev temple premises are believed to be the birthplace of Lord Krishna.

In 2020, Judge Chaya Sharma, Civil Judge (Senior Division), had dismissed the pleas, holding that the petitioners had no locus.

Lucknow-based advocate Ranjana Agnihotri, along with six others, later filed a plea claiming to be suing on behalf of the deity, Sri Krishna Virajman, as the “next of kin” to the deity.

“…this court is of the view that a worshipper as the next friend of the deity can file suit for restoration and re-establishment of religious rights of the deity,” the district court held.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 23: Latest News

Advertisement