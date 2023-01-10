Places of Worship Act: Centre again seeks more time, SC says Feb-end

NEARLY 22 months after the Supreme Court issued notice to it in the matter, the Centre Monday sought more time to present its stand on petitions challenging the Constitutional validity of the Places of Worship Act, 1991, saying it is “consulting” on the issue and “the process” is on. The court gave the Centre time “till February end”.

When asked by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud whether the Centre had filed the counter-affidavit explaining its position, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said, “Kindly fix it for hearing. We are consulting. The process is going. We may file it before that.”

After a brief hearing, the bench, which also included Justice P S Narasimha, told the Solicitor General, “File your counter. We will give you time till February end.” The bench added that it will take up the petitions after that.

The 1991 Places of Worship Act, enacted when the Ram temple movement was at its peak, mandates that the nature of all places of worship, barring the one at Ayodhya, be maintained as it was on August 15, 1947.

In June 2020, a Lucknow-based trust, Vishwa Bhadra Pujari Purohit Mahasangh, and lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay had moved the Supreme Court challenging the Act. Later, the Jamiat Ulema-I-Hind, too, approached the court seeking permission to be made a party in the matter.

Explained Act basic feature, SC said In its Ayodhya judgment of 2019, the Supreme Court had hailed the Places of Worship Act, 1991. It described the law as “a legislative instrument designed to protect the secular features of the Indian polity, which is one of the basic features of the Constitution”.

On Monday, appearing for some of the intervenors, Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal said there cannot be a PIL challenging a view taken by the court. His reference, apparently, was to the Supreme Court lauding the Act in the Ayodhya title suit judgment.

The respondents have relied on what the Supreme Court had said about the Act in the Ayodhya case to claim that the judgment already recognised the purposes of the legislation. The petitioners, however, have contended that the Act was not in challenge in the Ayodhya dispute and that whatever was said by the court regarding the legislation would only constitute obiter dicta (opinion of the judge and hence not legally binding).

During a hearing in October 2022, while responding to a specific query from the court, Mehta too had opined that what was said in the Ayodhya case “may not” cover the validity of the Act. “May not be covered. That (what was said in the Ayodhya case) was in a different context,” the Solicitor General had said.

On Monday, the bench said it will consider Sibal’s preliminary objections to the maintainability of the pleas when it takes them up for hearing.

It was on March 12, 2021, that the Supreme Court first issued notice in the matter and sought the Centre’s views. On September 9, 2022, the court gave the Government two weeks to file its response. This was further extended on the Centre’s request and on November 14, 2022, the SG submitted that a “comprehensive affidavit will be filed by the Union government dealing with various facets of the case… after due deliberation”.

Allowing the request, the court asked the Government to file the counter affidavit on or before December 12, 2022.

The petitioners have challenged the Act, contending that it bars the power of remedy of judicial review, which is a basic feature of the Constitution and therefore outside the legislative competence of Parliament. The Act, they say, also violates the principle of secularism.

Referring to the Ayodhya judgment, the petitioners said that “in case the Ayodhya case would not have been decided, the Hindu devotees would have been denied justice. Therefore any restriction on the right to approach the Civil or High Court is against the basic principle of rule of law, which is a necessary component of a welfare State”.