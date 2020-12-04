P’kula: 3 accused of carjacking at gunpoint nabbed after 3 months

The accused were presented in the court Thursday and were sent to one-day police remand.The accused were presented in the court Thursday and were sent to one-day police remand. (Representational)

Almost three months after an incident of carjacking at gunpoint in the middle of a market in broad daylight, Panchkula police Wednesday arrested three accused in the matter. The police made the information public only on Thursday.

The accused were identified as Ajay Kumar alias Mantri, resident of Faridkot; Amritpal Singh, resident of Moga Punjab; and Harmanjeet Singh alias Bhau, resident of Tarn Taran in Punjab.

Incident had taken place on September 11, around 3.30 pm, when a man was carjacked at gunpoint by four unidentified men near Sector 12-A Railly market of Panchkula.

The victim was identified as Suresh Kumar, who worked as a driver for Kunal Goel, a resident of Sector 12, who owns a Fortuner car. Suresh had remained employed with the family for almost 10 years.

As per the FIR filed by Suresh, he was on his way to Railly market from from Sector 12 and had parked his car near a footpath. After he returned and got into the car, four men dragged him out of the car at gunpoint, took the car and drove away. An FIR into the matter was filed under sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act and section 392 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code.

The accused were presented in the court Thursday and were sent to one-day police remand.

