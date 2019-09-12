PK Mishra is PM Modi’s new principal secy, PK Sinha principal advisor

Pramod Kumar Mishra has been appointed the new Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Cabinet Secretary P K Sinha is Principal Advisor to the Prime Minister in a newly created post.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet issued the two important appointment orders on Wednesday.

Mishra, a 1972-batch IAS officer, was the Additional Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister and was holding the rank of a Cabinet minister. Mishra takes over from Nripendra Misra who stepped down last month after being in the post for over five years. Mishra has served on important positions in the Narendra Modi government in Gujarat.

Mishra has past experience related to the management of programmes on agriculture, disaster management, power, infrastructure financing and regulatory issues. He holds a PhD in Economics/Development Studies.

P K Sinha, the 1977-batch IAS officer, was most recently the Cabinet Secretary who served for over four years following three extensions in the post. On August 30, Sinha was appointed an Officer on Special Duty in the PMO when Rajiv Gauba took charge as the new Cabinet Secretary.