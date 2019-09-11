PK Mishra named as Principal Secretary to PM Modi, PK Sinha is Principal Advisor

Former IAS officer Pramod Kumar Mishra has been appointed as the Principal Secretary and PK Sinha as the Principal Advisor to the Prime minister of India. Mishra, currently functioning as Additional Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sinha, who is OSD in the PMO, took over their respective charge Wednesday. Their appointment will be co-terminus with the term of the Prime Minister or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Advertising

Mishra replaces Nripendra Misra, the Prime Minister’s long-serving aide who resigned on August 30 after a five-year stint as the top bureaucrat in the central government.

Mishra, a 1972-batch IAS officer, has varied work experience in the management of programmes relating to agriculture, disaster management, power sector, infrastructure financing and regulatory issues and has an outstanding career profile comprising research, publications, policy formulation and programme/project management. He has a vast experience in policymaking and administration and has handled major assignments such as Additional Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister; Secretary, Agriculture and Cooperation, Government of India; Chairman, State Electricity Regulatory Commission and in the area of Disaster management.

As Additional Principal Secretary to the PM during 2014-19, Mishra is credited with introducing innovation and transformative changes in human resource management, particularly appointments to senior positions.

Mishra, who holds a PhD in Economics / Development Studies from the University of Sussex, was conferred the United Nations SASAKAWA Award for disaster management earlier this year.