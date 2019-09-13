Piyush Goyal’s light reference, Einstein’s gravity

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said Thursday that businesses should think big, rather than get obsessed with calculations. Speaking to reporters on boosting India’s exports at a meeting with the Board of Trade here, Goyal said, “Don’t get into the calculations that you see on television: Oh, if you’re looking at a $5 trillion economy, the country will have to grow at 12 per cent. Today it’s growing at 6-7 per cent. Don’t get into those maths. Those maths have never helped Einstein discover gravity.”

Goyal said that if Einstein had only gone by structured formula and what was past knowledge, “I don’t think there would have been any innovation in this world”.

Speaking at Board of Trade Meeting, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said, “let’s work together collectively, with new ideas, with a new spirit of engagement and with anew enthusiasm, believing nothing is impossible.” Read more at https://t.co/XYlZoUMMsK pic.twitter.com/nxIMJaQms5 — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) September 12, 2019

While it was Isaac Newton who formulated the law of universal gravitation in late 17th century, gravity is most accurately described by the general theory of relativity proposed by Albert Einstein in 1915 which describes gravity not as a force, but as a consequence of the curvature of space-time caused by the uneven distribution of mass.

Goyal issued a statement and cited “mischievous attempts” to quote him out of context. “There is a very mischievous and baseless narrative sought to be presented about my closing comments at the Board of Trade meeting this morning … The comment I made had a certain context,” he said. In a subsequent statement, he said, “I think the Twitter world tries to tap every word. So, while maths helped Einstein discover gravity, it is because he had an open mind and the ability to think big that he could use maths to discover gravity. He didn’t go by the traditional maths only…”