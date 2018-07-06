Piyush Goyal urges traders to expose tax evaders

“It is an achievement that the clarity has come among the business community about the GST in last one year,” Piyush Goyal was quoted as saying in the release. (Photo: Reuters) “It is an achievement that the clarity has come among the business community about the GST in last one year,” Piyush Goyal was quoted as saying in the release. (Photo: Reuters)

Finance minister Piyush Goyal Friday urged the traders’ community to expose the tax evaders and mandatorily provide bills to consumers.

During an interaction with traders here, Goyal said that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) has brought all the sections at the same level.

He urged the traders to expose the tax evaders and provide bills mandatorily to consumers.

Goyal said that earlier there was confusion, but now most issues related to GST have been sorted out.

“It is an achievement that the clarity has come among the business community about the GST in last one year,” he was quoted as saying in the release.

The minister said the GST implementation took a lot of hard work including the suggestions of business community and consent of political parties.

He said that the success of GST is an outcome of the mutual support of both the traders’ community and consumers.

Goyal said that the time has come to avail the benefits of GST after one year of its implementation and added that the traders should extend support in realising the dreams of the prime minister through organised businesses, according to the release.

