Piyush Goyal suggests 5-point reform agenda for FCI

Suggesting a five-point reform agenda for the Food Corporation of India, Union Food Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said that the FCI’s public perception needs to be changed from “being inefficient & corrupt to dynamic, inclusive & honest.”

Goyal made these remarks on the occasion of the 58th Foundation Day of the FCI. According to an official statement, Goyal gave “5 Sutras” to improve FCI’s progress.

“1. Change the public perception of FCI from being inefficient & corrupt to dynamic, inclusive & honest. 2. Focus on integrating end-to-end tech solutions right from procurement to delivery to achieve operational efficiency & leakage free, distribution — reduce PDS response time, beneficiary tracking etc. 3. Establish a grievance redressal mechanism to react rapidly to farmer/Farmer Producer Organisation in distress. Reaching out to farmers through “Jan Jagrukta” programmes at grass-root level to spread awareness. 4. Plan for modern infrastructure & logistics. Upgrade warehouses to international standards. Improve storage capacity for the growing need – Power backup, CCTV, robust network facility. 5. Global best practices to make India a ‘Food hub’,” the statement said.