Piyush Goyal stresses on balance between environmental concerns, needs of population

Stressing on the need to put development goals at par with environmental conservation, Union Minister Piyush Goyal Saturday said “good economics can make for a good environment” and added that India will lead the world in combating the challenges of poverty, terrorism and climate change in the 21st century.

“One needs to have a very delicate balance between concerns for the environment and the needs of the society and progress, especially poverty alleviation. When we are at the cusp of development, it is important to balance our environmental concerns with the growing needs of the population of 130 crore people,” said Goyal.

“India will lead the world in the 21st century when it comes to combating the challenges of poverty, terrorism and climate change. Against all these three, India is in the vanguard of the fight,” he said, adding that environment conservation and eco-friendly practices were part of Indian tradition and heritage.