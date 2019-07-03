Piyush Goyal slams Congess over corporatisation of Rae Bareli coach factory

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal attacked the Congress over the issue of the corporatisation of the Rae Bareli rail coach factory. Goyal said that despite the coach factory at Rae Bareli was announced in 2008, not a single coach was made till 2014. About 1,422 coaches were made at the factory last year, Goyal said.

Advertising

Goyal’s attack comes after UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi yesterday opposed corporatisation of the rail coach factory. Gandhi had said that the government has decided to corporatise six railway production units and the Modern Coach Factory of Rae Bareli is one of them.

“Those who don’t understand the real meaning of corporatisation…It is actually the first step towards privatisation. They are selling the country’s assets to a handful of private players at a throwaway price. This will leave thousands unemployed,” she had said.

Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury raised the issue during the Question Hour.

Advertising

Goyal slammed the Congress party and said that double standards of the Congress were on display in the House yesterday and today. Congress was looking at privatisation and not corporatisation, he added.

The Congress-led UPA government was in power from 2004 to 2014.

Goyal mentioned that then finance minister in his 2004-05 Budget speech had mentioned that disinvestment and privatisation are useful economic tools.

Congress members were seen protesting against remarks of the minister.

DMK leader Kanimozhi brought up the government’s decision to close down five printing presses under railways, during the Question Hour,

Assuring the DMK leader, Goyal said that these printing presses set up by the British have become totally uneconomical and there would not be any job losses due to it.

The minister said, “Not a single person will lose job… (but) we will not allow inefficiency in railways.”

The opposition members protested when Goyal said that some tickets cost more to print now and there could be a situation where the government could be forced to hike passenger fares.

(With PTI inputs)