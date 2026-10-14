Working to develop ties with China, last word not yet scripted: Piyush Goyal

In remarks reflecting Delhi’s calibrated economic and diplomatic engagement with Beijing despite tensions along the frontier, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said Wednesday that India is working to “develop” its relations with China, but the last word on this journey has “not yet been scripted”.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar flagged concerns over economic issues with China, underlining the “one-sided” and “tilted” trade balance.

On India’s ties with the US, Jaishankar said the two two countries continue to engage to iron out differences over the proposed bilateral trade deal, and negotiations are heading towards a “landing point”.

Goyal said India-US relations are “very good” and will only improve irrespective of changes in political thinking in the two countries.

The two ministers were speaking at different panel discussions at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in New Delhi.

On China, Goyal said, “We are open to all countries around the world as long as we get a fair deal, as long as we ensure a continuity in the engagement, and as long as the geopolitical situation does not deteriorate. I think we had some concerns in the past. We are working to develop relations with China once again, but the last word has not yet been scripted on this journey.”

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Jaishankar said, “We also have very major economic issues with China. If you look today at the trade balance, it is completely tilted (towards China).”

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“The tilt is extremely one-sided, and in many sectors where we have done well with the rest of the world, we have not had market access. We have not had a successful business operation for that sector in China,” he said.

“We do believe today that we are not getting a level playing field in China in the manner in which we have given a level playing field to them,” he said.

Ties between India and China have been strained for the last six years due to the military standoff along the Line of Actual Control. But the two countries have been making efforts to repair ties following the rapprochement in the last two years and also because of the economic imperatives due to US tariffs. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping met on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in New Delhi last month.

On India-US ties, Jaishankar said the core fundamentals of the bilateral strategic partnership remain unchanged.

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On Tuesday, responding to a question on the trade negotiations, he said, “I think we are waiting on a few things. I wouldn’t be comfortable spilling the beans in public.”

He said Goyal and the US Trade Representative (USTR) and other officials concerned have been engaged in talks to move forward on the bilateral trade pact.

“When countries negotiate with an economy like the United States, obviously one part of it is what you work out between yourselves and the US, and one part of it is how do you fare vis-a-vis competitive economies. And that part of it is not entirely clear because not everybody has worked out a deal. I think people, the trade ministers, USTR there and our Commerce and Industry Minister are there, working on that. They are ironing it out. My sense is that this is an issue which is heading towards a landing point,” he said.

Jaishankar also outlined Washington’s new approach on economic engagement. “The US has a fundamentally different approach to the use of tariffs. But even that is a symptom of something else. The US is today determined to re-industrialise and to reset the terms of access to its economy,” he said.

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“That’s what the whole tariff debate is about. And the two are connected: access to the American economy and the re-industrialisation of America. Therefore, what is happening is every significant economy is getting into a negotiation with the United States on this issue. We are not alone in this. In our case, we are pretty far advanced in that process of negotiation,” he said.

Jaishankar also said that the US is revising the terms of its alliances and treaty relationships, and that the sentiment is most strongly being felt in Europe, and to some extent, in some countries in East Asia.

“We have many issues we are working on with the United States, but we don’t have an issue of the terms of alliance because we are not officially an ally. We are a country which has a strong strategic partnership with the US, but a strategic partnership is a partnership. It’s not an alliance,” he said.

“In our case, for the last 20-odd years, we have worked out what we felt were convergences, overlaps, shared common interests with the US, and we had agreed that we would pursue that. I don’t think that has fundamentally changed,” he said.

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Goyal said the India-US bilateral relationship goes beyond trade and encompasses defence, technology, critical minerals and people-to-people ties.

“Of course, it is already very good. I don’t see any problem as we speak. And to my mind, the relationship with the US that India enjoys is very substantive, very consequential for the world, being two large democracies,” he said, responding to a question on whether bilateral ties would improve once US President Donald Trump leaves office.

“It’s not only about trade… They are our largest trading partner and, I think, will continue to be in the years to come. And by and large, I don’t see any problem in any agreements also with the United States,” he said.

“It’s about trade, it’s about defence partnership, it’s our technology partnership, it’s our critical minerals partnership, it’s our people-to-people engagement,” he said.

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“The US and India have a very, very consequential relationship and it’s only going to get better irrespective of changes in political thinking, whether in India or in the US. The relationship draws its strength from our economic imperatives, from our political imperatives, from our security imperatives. So it’s a very safe relationship. I don’t think the rest of the world needs to worry about it,” Goyal said.